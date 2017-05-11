Choice Films and Adam Dunn’s Aurelian Productions are teaming to develop Big Dogs, a new drama series based on Dunn’s futuristic crime books, with director David Platt (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) attached to helm the first two episodes.

Dunn Books

The project is created by Dunn and co-written by Dunn and Choice Films’ Tony Glazer. Summer Crockett Moore and Glazer are producing for Choice Films, with Dunn and Alan Neigher executive producing. Each book in Dunn’s More series of novels, Rivers of Gold, The Big Dogs, Saint Underground, and the forthcoming The Unfathomable Deep, will be the basis for its own season, with enough content up front for four seasons. Casting is underway, with production slated to begin on the first eight-episode season in July in New York. Choice Films and Aurelian will shop the independent project to networks.

The series is set in a violent, decaying New York City torn by financial collapse, race riots, and a surging crime wave, where an underworld economy of illegal, debauchery-ridden nightclubs linked by a web of taxicabs is thriving. It revolves around Renny,a young fashion photographer moving drugs through the taxi network for the party circuit, who’s forced to step up his game to a dangerous degree by his boss, Reza, the local front man for an international crime syndicate that’s looking to take over the city.

“It was a joy to bring this world and these characters to life in prose; now I get to experience the joy of seeing it all remade outside the boundaries of print,” said Dunn.

Platt is repped by The Gersh Agency. Moore is with Wright Talent Management and Creative Entertainment Connections. Glazer is repped by Paradigm Agency and Creative Entertainment Connections.