Well Go USA has acquired all North American rights to Better Watch Out, a holiday horror pic directed by Chris Peckover with a cast led by Olivia DeJonge, Levi Miller, Virginia Madsen, Patrick Warburton and Ed Oxenbould. Well Go is scaring up plans for an October 6 theatrical and digital release.

Penned by Peckover and Zack Kahn, the pic (formerly known as Safe Neighborhood) centers stars DeJonge as a babysitter who, one snowy night on a quiet suburban street, must defend her 12-year-old charge (Miller) from intruders. But she quickly learns that this is one extraordinary home invasion that demands an equally extraordinary response. Aleks Mikic and Dacre Montgomery also star.

In the release announcing the deal producers Brett Thornquest and Brion Hambel called their pic “a crowd-pleasing, high-octane horror-thriller companion to Home Alone, Gremlins and Die Hard.”

Thornquest and Sidonie Abbene of Storm Vision Entertainment produced with Hambel and Paul Jensen of Best Medicine Productions. XYZ Films handled domestic sales. Pfardrescher negotiated the deal on behalf of Well Go and Nate Bolotin at XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.