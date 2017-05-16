“I’m honored to be coming back to a cast, a new cast and some older cast of really stellar actors, but primarily I’m back thinking in a new way of a Gus you’ve never seen before,” Giancarlo Esposito says of his ruthless Breaking Bad drug lord character that is joining Better Call Saul for the prequel’s third season.

Along with a surprise onstage visit from Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Esposito was speaking during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month at the DGA theater. The shindig occurred the day before AMC’s Season 3 debut of the Bob Odenkirk-led Better Call Saul, with Esposito joined by castmates Rhea Seehorn and Jonathan Banks as well as series co-creator/executive producer Peter Gould.

Added Esposito of his quiet fast-food franchise owner and threatening meth dealer, who met his demise in Breaking Bad‘s Season 4: “The subtle difference for me is I want to be the Gus that is a little more younger, a little more vulnerable, a little more finding his way to be the kingpin that you meet in Breaking Bad.”

