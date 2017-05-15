Ben Kingsley, Benno Furmann and Tuva Novotny have been set to star in Death Of An Author, the first movie in a planned trilogy based on Swedish writer Hakan Nesser’s Intrigo thriller novels. Daniel Alfredson is directing the pic, and The Amazing Film Company is co-producing financing the three films with Enderby and Umedia, with Silver Reel also coming on board to co-finance.

Production on Death Of An Author begins this week in Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia and Belgium. The follow-up pics Samaria and Dear Agnes will follow immediately after, with all three eyed to be completed by August. A 2018 theatrical release for the first one is in the works.

The books, which have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide in 30 languages, are set in an undefined country somewhere in northern Europe and deal with the problems of escape, with dark hidden secrets destined to surface – and with the concepts of guilt, revenge and atonement.

Fox International Production has picked up all rights for German-Speaking territories to the English-language projects. Enderby’s Rick Dugdale is producing with Thomas Peter Friedl and Uwe Schott from The Amazing Film Company. Ian Hutchinson from Silver Reel is executive producer.

Enderby produced Blackway which was also directed by Alfredson, as well as An Ordinary Man which stars Kingsley and is in postproduction.