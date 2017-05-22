The Ben 10 universe is expanding. Cartoon Network has ordered a second season of its hit series and will launch accompanying new console and mobile games, along with other immersive experiences during the new season.

In Season 2, Ben Tennyson, his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max will embark on their greatest summer vacation ever. The heroic adventures will continue as Ben meets new aliens, friends and foes while discovering exciting twists and surprises within his Omnitrix.

Since its U.S. premiere in April, the rebooted series about the boy with a mysterious watch has reached 41 million viewers across linear mobile and VOD.

Beginning at 6 PM Monday, May 29, Ben’s transformation into Wildvine — the 10th alien to be featured in the current first season — will be revealed in two all-new episodes.

Ben 10 is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Big Hero 6, Generator Rex), with John Fang (Mixels, Generator Rex) as executive producer.