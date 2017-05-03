Showtime has released a trailer and set a June 9 airdate for Becoming Cary Grant, its high-profile documentary that will have its world premiere at Cannes this month. The premium cable net said the film “explores his long journey from childhood poverty to global fame and from darkness out into the light.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

One of Hollywood’s greatest movie stars, Grant starred in four Alfred Hitchcock films and worked opposite leading ladies including Katharine Hepburn (four times), Rosalind Russell, Loretta Young, Eva Marie Saint, Ingrid Bergman and Audrey Hepburn. Among his many classics during a 30-plus year screen career were Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (left) and Notorious, His Girl Friday, Charade, Bringing Up Baby, The Philadelphia Story and Operation Petticoat. He earned Lead Actor Oscar noms for None but hte Lonely Heart and Penny Serenade and received and Honorary Oscar in 1970.

But the England native born Archibald Leach — remember John Cleese’s character from A Fish Called Wanda? — was troubled most of his life with self-doubt and insecurity due to childhood trauma. In his 50s, he began a long course of treatment, taking LSD to exorcise his demons. Using words from his unpublished autobiography and newly iscovered personal footage he shot with a filmmaker’s eye, Becoming Cary Grant shows a different Grant, the man behind the mask of subtle charm and suave sophistication that he wore to hide his insecurities.

Check out the trailer above.