Oscilloscope has acquired U.S. rights to Beauty And The Dogs (Aala Kaf Ifrit), the film that’s playing in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section. A 2017 release is planned for the pic written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, about a young Tunisian woman (Mariam Al Ferjani) who is raped by police officers after leaving a party and is propelled into a harrowing night in which she must fight for her rights even though justice lies on the side of her tormentors.

The pic was produced by Habib Attia and Nadim Cheikhrouha and the deal was inked by Jour2Fête, the distributor and international sales agent which also made territory deals in Benelux (Cinéart), France (Jour2Fête), Switzerland (Trigon), Sweden (Folkets Bio), Middle East (MC Distribution), Greece (Strada) and China (Blueshare /Time-in-Portrait).

The pic is a Tunisia-France-Sweden-Norway-Lebanon-Qatar-Switzerland co-production.