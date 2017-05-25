Shortly after we broke the news of The Get Down not getting a second season by Netflix, the series creator/executive producer Baz Luhrmann posted a long letter to fans on Facebook about the show’s cancellation. In it, he indicated that him not being able to continue full-time on the Sony TV-produced show in Season 2 was a deal-breaker for a renewal.

“When I was asked to come to the center of The Get Down to help realize it, I had to defer a film directing commitment for at least two years. This exclusivity has understandably become a sticking point for Netflix and Sony, who have been tremendous partners and supporters of the show. It kills me that I can’t split myself into two and make myself available to both productions… But the simple truth is, I make movies.”

Luhrmann also noted that there had been multiple ideas discussed about how to continue the show, even a stage show. He went on to praise the show’s cast as well as “the forefathers of Hip-Hop” who inspired it.

Here is his full post.