The BAFTA TV Awards were handed out in London tonight with Netflix’s epic period series The Crown, which led the nominations with five mentions, completely shutout as Happy Valley picked up two awards and Tom Hollander nabbed Supporting Actor for The Night Manager, the show’s only nomination.
The night kicked off seeing BBC One and Red Production Company’s hit crime-drama Happy Valley stealing the jewels from The Crown, picking up the award for Drama Series. The ceremony was bookended by a similar situation with the Sally Wainwright drama snapping up Leading Actress for Sarah Lancashire, an award that was largely expected to go to Claire Foy for her turn as Elizabeth II in The Crown.
Adeel Akhtar won the award for BBC drama Murdered By My Father. He beat out Benedict Cumberbatch, Robbie Coltrane and Babou Ceesay for the award.
Meanwhile, Tom Hollander won Supporting Actor for his role in The Night Manager, the program’s only award of the evening. He beat out not one, but two actors from The Crown: Jared Harris and John Lithgow were both up for their roles in the Netflix and Left Bank Pictures show.
Wunmi Mosaku picked up the award for Supporting Actress for her role in Damilola, Our Loved Boy, taking the Minnow Films/BBC One drama to two wins for the night. It also won for Single Drama. Mosaku beat out Siobhan Finneran in Happy Valley, Vanessa Kirby in The Crown and Nicola Walker for Last Tango in Paris.
Channel 4 and Hulu’s National Treasure, starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters, won Mini-Series. Writer Jack Thorne, one of the busiest UK scribes at the moment, picked up the award for the project which follows a television comedian who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl several years earlier.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her turn in Fleabag, which she also wrote as an adaptation of her 2013 one-woman play of the same name. Cuba Gooding Jr. presented the award and when he opened the envelope he quipped “Moonlight” (referring to that infamous Oscar blunder earlier this year) before announcing Waller-Bridge.
The International Award went to The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and a truly shocked Gooding Jr. picked up the award on behalf of the team. He plays “The Juice” himself in the 10-part FX series, which aired on BBC Two in the UK. “It was a tragedy what happened that day to those two people,” he said after kissing the award. “I just hope we shined a light on what really happened.”
Planet Earth II earned two awards, one for Specialist Factual and one for Virgin TV’s Must See Moment, the latter of which is the only award voted for by the British public.
Documentary editor and producer Nick Fraser picked up the BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to the genre. Fraser, who has produced films such as Man on Wire, Project Nim and India’s Daughter, recently had a stroke but appeared on stage with his daughter who spoke on his behalf.
The Fellowship, the highest accolade the British Academy bestows, was presented to Joanna Lumley.
Here’s the full list:
DRAMA SERIES
WINNER: HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One
THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
THE DURRELLS Production Team – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV
WAR & PEACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
WINNER: MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC One
ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: HILLSBOROUGH Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Production Team Anna Hall, Erica Gornall, Paddy Garrick, Brian Woods – True Vision Aire/BBC One
HOW TO DIE: SIMON’S CHOICE Production Team – Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two
HYPERNORMALISATION Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye – BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer
CURRENT AFFAIRS
WINNER: TEENAGE PRISON ABUSE EXPOSED (PANORAMA) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC One
INSIDE OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis – Brook Lapping/BBC Two
THREE DAYS OF TERROR: THE CHARLIE HEBDO ATTACKS (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two
UNARMED BLACK MALE (THIS WORLD) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall – BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two
SINGLE DRAMA
WINNER: DAMILOLA, OUR LOVED BOY Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC One
ABERFAN: THE GREEN HOLLOW Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers – BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales
MURDERED BY MY FATHER Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele – BBC Studios/BBC Three
NW Production Team – Mammoth Screen /BBC Two
INTERNATIONAL
WINNER: THE PEOPLE V OJ SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two
THE NIGHT OF Production Team – HBO/Sky Atlantic
STRANGER THINGS Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen – 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix
TRANSPARENT Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video
FACTUAL SERIES
WINNER: EXODUS: OUR JOURNEY TO EUROPE Production Team – KEO Films/The Open University/BBC Two
24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY Production Team – The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4
KIDS ON THE EDGE Production Team – Century Films/Channel 4
THE PROSECUTORS: REAL CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team – Gold Star Productions/BBC Four
NEWS COVERAGE
WINNER: VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt – BBC News/BBC Two
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BREXIT – DAY ONE Production Team – ITN/Channel 4
BBC NORTH WEST TONIGHT: HILLSBOROUGH INQUESTS Production Team – BBC North West/BBC One
SKY NEWS TONIGHT – ALEPPO: DEATH OF A CITY Production Team – Sky News/Sky News
LIVE EVENT
WINNER: THE QUEEN’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV
THE CENTENARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE SOMME: THIEPVAL Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
SHAKESPEARE LIVE! FROM THE RSC Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two
STAND UP TO CANCER Production Team – Princess Productions/Channel 4
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
WINNER: PLANET EARTH II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One
ALAN BENNETT’S DIARIES Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel – Lone Star Productions/BBC Two
ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFE THAT GLOWS Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie – Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/CuriosityStream/BBC Two
GRAYSON PERRY: ALL MAN Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary – Swan Films/Channel 4
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
WINNER: PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
DIANE MORGAN Cunk on Shakespeare – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two
OLIVIA COLMAN Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
MINI-SERIES
WINNER: NATIONAL TREASURE George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4
THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WARS OF THE ROSES Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
THE SECRET Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban – Hat Trick Productions/ITV
THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Production Team – Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One
SPECIAL AWARD
NICK FRASER
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
WINNER: STEVE COOGAN Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
DAVID MITCHELL Upstart Crow – BBC Studios/BBC Two
HARRY ENFIELD The Windsors – Noho Film and Television/Channel 4
VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT
WINNER: PLANET EARTH II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase
GAME OF THRONES: Battle of the Bastards
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama
LINE OF DUTY: Urgent Exit Required
STRICTLY COME DANCING: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?: Danny Dyer’s Origins
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
WINNER: MUSLIMS LIKE US Production Team – Love Productions/BBC Two
FIRST DATES Production Team – Twenty Twenty/Channel 4
THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL Production Team – Twofour /BBC Two
THE SECRET LIFE OF 5 YEAR OLDS Production Team – RDF Television/Channel 4
COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
WINNER: CHARLIE BROOKER’S 2016 WIPE Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
CUNK ON SHAKESPEARE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two
THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4
TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire – Avalon/Dave
SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: TOM HOLLANDER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One
DANIEL MAYS Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC Two
JARED HARRIS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
JOHN LITHGOW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
WINNER: EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV
CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant – Lime Pictures/Channel 4
SPORT
WINNER: THE OPEN Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1
RIO 2016 OLYMPICS Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan – BBC Sport/BBC One
RIO 2016 PARALYMPICS Production Team – Sunset+Vine/Channel 4
SIX NATIONS – ENGLAND V WALES Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth – ITV Sport/ITV
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: WUNMI MOSAKU Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One
NICOLA WALKER Last Tango in Halifax – Red Production Company/BBC One
SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One
VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
FEATURES
WINNER: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon – Wall to Wall Media/BBC One
THE DOCTOR WHO GAVE UP DRUGS Dominique Walker, Emeka Onono, Lizzie Bolton, Jack Rampling – Raw TV/BBC One
THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One
TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo McCrea, Richard Ayoade – North One Television/Channel 4
SCRIPTED COMEDY
WINNER: PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
CAMPING Julia Davis, Ted Dowd – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic
FLEABAG Production Team – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three
FLOWERS Will Sharpe, Naomi de Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone – Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
WINNER: ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown, Lee McNicholas, Clair Breen – Thames/Syco/ITV
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe – Hungry McBear/BBC One
STRICTLY COME DANCING Prodcution Team – BBC Studios/BBC One
LEADING ACTOR
ADEEL AKHTAR Murdered by My Father – BBC Studios/BBC Three
BABOU CEESAY Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two
ROBBIE COLTRANE National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4
LEADING ACTRESS
SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One
CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix
JODIE COMER Thirteen – BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three
NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD NW – Mammoth Screen/BBC Two
FELLOWSHIP
JOANNA LUMLEY
