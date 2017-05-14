The BAFTA TV Awards were handed out in London tonight with Netflix’s epic period series The Crown, which led the nominations with five mentions, completely shutout as Happy Valley picked up two awards and Tom Hollander nabbed Supporting Actor for The Night Manager, the show’s only nomination.

The night kicked off seeing BBC One and Red Production Company’s hit crime-drama Happy Valley stealing the jewels from The Crown, picking up the award for Drama Series. The ceremony was bookended by a similar situation with the Sally Wainwright drama snapping up Leading Actress for Sarah Lancashire, an award that was largely expected to go to Claire Foy for her turn as Elizabeth II in The Crown.

Adeel Akhtar won the award for BBC drama Murdered By My Father. He beat out Benedict Cumberbatch, Robbie Coltrane and Babou Ceesay for the award.

Meanwhile, Tom Hollander won Supporting Actor for his role in The Night Manager, the program’s only award of the evening. He beat out not one, but two actors from The Crown: Jared Harris and John Lithgow were both up for their roles in the Netflix and Left Bank Pictures show.

Wunmi Mosaku picked up the award for Supporting Actress for her role in Damilola, Our Loved Boy, taking the Minnow Films/BBC One drama to two wins for the night. It also won for Single Drama. Mosaku beat out Siobhan Finneran in Happy Valley, Vanessa Kirby in The Crown and Nicola Walker for Last Tango in Paris.

Channel 4 and Hulu’s National Treasure, starring Robbie Coltrane and Julie Walters, won Mini-Series. Writer Jack Thorne, one of the busiest UK scribes at the moment, picked up the award for the project which follows a television comedian who is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl several years earlier.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her turn in Fleabag, which she also wrote as an adaptation of her 2013 one-woman play of the same name. Cuba Gooding Jr. presented the award and when he opened the envelope he quipped “Moonlight” (referring to that infamous Oscar blunder earlier this year) before announcing Waller-Bridge.

The International Award went to The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and a truly shocked Gooding Jr. picked up the award on behalf of the team. He plays “The Juice” himself in the 10-part FX series, which aired on BBC Two in the UK. “It was a tragedy what happened that day to those two people,” he said after kissing the award. “I just hope we shined a light on what really happened.”

Planet Earth II earned two awards, one for Specialist Factual and one for Virgin TV’s Must See Moment, the latter of which is the only award voted for by the British public.

Documentary editor and producer Nick Fraser picked up the BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to the genre. Fraser, who has produced films such as Man on Wire, Project Nim and India’s Daughter, recently had a stroke but appeared on stage with his daughter who spoke on his behalf.

The Fellowship, the highest accolade the British Academy bestows, was presented to Joanna Lumley.

Here’s the full list:

DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Juliet Charlesworth, Nicola Shindler, Neasa Hardiman – Red Production Company/BBC One

THE CROWN Production Team – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

THE DURRELLS Production Team – Sid Gentle Films Ltd/Masterpiece/ITV

WAR & PEACE Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Wales/Lookout Point/TWC/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

WINNER: MICHAEL MCINTYRE Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – Hungry McBear/BBC One

ADAM HILLS The Last Leg – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – So Television/BBC One

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: HILLSBOROUGH Production Team – Very Much So Productions/Passion Pictures/BBC Two

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS Production Team Anna Hall, Erica Gornall, Paddy Garrick, Brian Woods – True Vision Aire/BBC One

HOW TO DIE: SIMON’S CHOICE Production Team – Minnow Films/The Open University/BBC Two

HYPERNORMALISATION Adam Curtis, Sandra Gorel, Victoria Jaye – BBC iPlayer/BBC iPlayer

CURRENT AFFAIRS

WINNER: TEENAGE PRISON ABUSE EXPOSED (PANORAMA) Production Team – BBC Productions/BBC One

INSIDE OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE Norma Percy, Brian Lapping, Paul Mitchell, Sarah Wallis – Brook Lapping/BBC Two

THREE DAYS OF TERROR: THE CHARLIE HEBDO ATTACKS (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Luc Hermann – AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

UNARMED BLACK MALE (THIS WORLD) James Jones, Sarah Foudy, Sarah Waldron, Sam Bagnall – BBC Current Affairs/BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

WINNER: DAMILOLA, OUR LOVED BOY Levi David Addai, Euros Lyn, Susan Horth, Colin Barr – Minnow Films/BBC One

ABERFAN: THE GREEN HOLLOW Pip Broughton, Bethan Jones, Jenna Robbins, Owen Sheers – BBC Studios/BBC Cymru Wales/Vox Pictures/ BBC One Wales

MURDERED BY MY FATHER Bruce Goodison, Toby Welch, Vinay Patel, Aysha Rafaele – BBC Studios/BBC Three

NW Production Team – Mammoth Screen /BBC Two

INTERNATIONAL

WINNER: THE PEOPLE V OJ SIMPSON: AMERICAN CRIME STORY Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson – Fox 21 Television Studios/FX Productions/BBC Two

THE NIGHT OF Production Team – HBO/Sky Atlantic

STRANGER THINGS Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen – 21 Laps Entertainment/Netflix

TRANSPARENT Jill Soloway, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu, Bridget Bedard – Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime Video

FACTUAL SERIES

WINNER: EXODUS: OUR JOURNEY TO EUROPE Production Team – KEO Films/The Open University/BBC Two

24 HOURS IN POLICE CUSTODY Production Team – The Garden Productions Ltd/Channel 4

KIDS ON THE EDGE Production Team – Century Films/Channel 4

THE PROSECUTORS: REAL CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Production Team – Gold Star Productions/BBC Four

NEWS COVERAGE

WINNER: VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE Victoria Derbyshire, Louisa Compton, Jo Adnitt – BBC News/BBC Two

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: BREXIT – DAY ONE Production Team – ITN/Channel 4

BBC NORTH WEST TONIGHT: HILLSBOROUGH INQUESTS Production Team – BBC North West/BBC One

SKY NEWS TONIGHT – ALEPPO: DEATH OF A CITY Production Team – Sky News/Sky News

LIVE EVENT

WINNER: THE QUEEN’S 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Production Team – ITV Studios/Spun Gold Television/ITV

THE CENTENARY OF THE BATTLE OF THE SOMME: THIEPVAL Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

SHAKESPEARE LIVE! FROM THE RSC Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC Two

STAND UP TO CANCER Production Team – Princess Productions/Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

WINNER: PLANET EARTH II Michael Gunton, Tom Hugh-Jones, Elizabeth White, David Attenborough – BBC Studios/BBC Natural History Unit/BBC America/ZDF/France Television/BBC One

ALAN BENNETT’S DIARIES Adam Low, Martin Rosenbaum, David Sabel – Lone Star Productions/BBC Two

ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFE THAT GLOWS Martin Dohrn, Joe Loncraine, Paul Reddish, Fraser Purdie – Terra Mater Factual Studios/Ammonite Films/CuriosityStream/BBC Two

GRAYSON PERRY: ALL MAN Grayson Perry, Neil Crombie, Joe Evans, Arthur Cary – Swan Films/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

WINNER: PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

DIANE MORGAN Cunk on Shakespeare – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions/BBC Two

OLIVIA COLMAN Fleabag – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

MINI-SERIES

WINNER: NATIONAL TREASURE George Ormond, Marc Munden, Jack Thorne, John Chapman – The Forge/Channel 4

THE HOLLOW CROWN: THE WARS OF THE ROSES Dominic Cooke, Rupert Ryle-Hodges, Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

THE SECRET Mark Redhead, Nick Murphy, Jonathan Curling, Stuart Urban – Hat Trick Productions/ITV

THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Production Team – Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions Limited/BBC One

SPECIAL AWARD

NICK FRASER

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

WINNER: STEVE COOGAN Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

ASIM CHAUDHRY People Just Do Nothing – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

DAVID MITCHELL Upstart Crow – BBC Studios/BBC Two

HARRY ENFIELD The Windsors – Noho Film and Television/Channel 4

VIRGIN TV’S MUST SEE MOMENT

WINNER: PLANET EARTH II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase

GAME OF THRONES: Battle of the Bastards

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN: Carpool Karaoke with Michelle Obama

LINE OF DUTY: Urgent Exit Required

STRICTLY COME DANCING: Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?: Danny Dyer’s Origins

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

WINNER: MUSLIMS LIKE US Production Team – Love Productions/BBC Two

FIRST DATES Production Team – Twenty Twenty/Channel 4

THE REAL MARIGOLD HOTEL Production Team – Twofour /BBC Two

THE SECRET LIFE OF 5 YEAR OLDS Production Team – RDF Television/Channel 4

COMEDY & COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

WINNER: CHARLIE BROOKER’S 2016 WIPE Production Team – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

CUNK ON SHAKESPEARE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Sam Ward, Lorry Powles – House of Tomorrow/BBC Two

THE LAST LEG Production Team – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Cartwright, Andy Devonshire – Avalon/Dave

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: TOM HOLLANDER The Night Manager – The Ink Factory/Demarest/Character Seven/BBC One

DANIEL MAYS Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC Two

JARED HARRIS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JOHN LITHGOW The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

WINNER: EMMERDALE Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Emily Gascoyne, Vikki Tennant – Lime Pictures/Channel 4

SPORT

WINNER: THE OPEN Production Team – Sky Sports/European Tour Productions/Sky Sports 1

RIO 2016 OLYMPICS Ron Chakraborty, Jonathan Bramley, Richard Morgan – BBC Sport/BBC One

RIO 2016 PARALYMPICS Production Team – Sunset+Vine/Channel 4

SIX NATIONS – ENGLAND V WALES Paul McNamara, Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth – ITV Sport/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: WUNMI MOSAKU Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

NICOLA WALKER Last Tango in Halifax – Red Production Company/BBC One

SIOBHAN FINNERAN Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One

VANESSA KIRBY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

FEATURES

WINNER: WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Colette Flight, Sarah Feltes, Anna Kirkwood, Helen Nixon – Wall to Wall Media/BBC One

THE DOCTOR WHO GAVE UP DRUGS Dominique Walker, Emeka Onono, Lizzie Bolton, Jack Rampling – Raw TV/BBC One

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

TRAVEL MAN: 48 HOURS IN… Chris Richards, Nicola Silk, Leo McCrea, Richard Ayoade – North One Television/Channel 4

SCRIPTED COMEDY

WINNER: PEOPLE JUST DO NOTHING Production Team – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

CAMPING Julia Davis, Ted Dowd – Baby Cow Productions/Sky Atlantic

FLEABAG Production Team – Two Brothers Pictures/BBC Three

FLOWERS Will Sharpe, Naomi de Pear, Diederick Santer, Jane Featherstone – Kudos/Seeso/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

WINNER: ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Richard Holloway, Amelia Brown, Lee McNicholas, Clair Breen – Thames/Syco/ITV

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Christian Fletcher, Dan Baldwin, Claire Horton, Chris Howe – Hungry McBear/BBC One

STRICTLY COME DANCING Prodcution Team – BBC Studios/BBC One

LEADING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Murdered by My Father – BBC Studios/BBC Three

BABOU CEESAY Damilola, Our Loved Boy – Minnow Films/BBC One

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses – Neal Street Productions/Carnival Films/NBC Universal/Thirteen/BBC Two

ROBBIE COLTRANE National Treasure – The Forge/Channel 4

LEADING ACTRESS

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – Red Production Company/BBC One

CLAIRE FOY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures/Netflix

JODIE COMER Thirteen – BBC Studios/BBC America/BBC Three

NIKKI AMUKA-BIRD NW – Mammoth Screen/BBC Two

FELLOWSHIP

JOANNA LUMLEY