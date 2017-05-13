Freeform confirms to Deadline that Baby Daddy, the cable network’s longest running and highest rated comedy, will call it quits after the May 22 finale. Now a series finale, the installment – written as both a season and series ender – is the show’s 100th episode.

When Freeform (formerly ABC Family) renewed its Number 1 series for a sixth season last June, the Disney-owned network touted strong Season 5 ratings and growth in key target demos.

Created and executive-produced by Dan Berendsen, Baby Daddy followed young New Yorker Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) whose life was upended when an ex-girlfriend dropped a baby daughter at his doorstep. Series also starred Tahj Mowry, Derek Theler, Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane as Ben’s friends and family who join together to raise the little girl.

The sitcom won the 2017 Peoples Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy.

Earlier this week, Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva broke news that Freeform is in talks for a series order of the Black-ish spinoff starring Yara Shahidi. The college-set comedy, focusing on Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson, originated as the recently-aired planted spinoff of the ABC sitcom.