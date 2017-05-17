EXCLUSIVE: Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films has acquired Axis Sally, a screenplay by Vance Owen and Darryl Hicks based on the book Axis Sally Confidential by William Owen. Randall Emmett and George Furla will produce the feature film with Vance Owen. The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey will executive produce with Ted Fox, Mark Stewart, Lydia Hull and E/F/O’s Tony Callie, Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert.

Axis Sally tells the true story of Mildred Gillars, an American actress who pursued her dream of fame before settling in World War II-era Germany with a job working as an actress on Radio Berlin, where she introduced records and musical performances — and relayed messages aiming to demoralize Allied forces. She was dubbed “Axis Sally” by American troops overseas for delivering the Nazis’ propaganda over the airwaves.

After the war, Gillars was arrested and returned to the U.S., where she faced trial for treason — all the while insisting she was forced to swear loyalty to Germany and that Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels threatened her with death should she defect. She spent 12 years in prison, became a teacher in an Ohio convent and died in 1988.

E/F/O recently came aboard to co-finance the Robert De Niro-starring The War with Grandpa. It is in post on Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone and on Gotti starring John Travolta. Escape Plan 3 goes before cameras in August.