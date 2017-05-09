NBCUniversal Filmed Entertainment boss Jeff Shell said today that TV veteran Jordan Levin has been named CEO of Awesomeness, the joint-venture digital company run by NBCU, Hearst and Verizon. Levin replaces Brian Robbins, the co-founder of AwesomenessTV, who in February exited the multi-channel network after five years.

Awesomeness’ portfolio includes AwesomenessTV, Awesomeness Films, DreamWorksTV and Awestruck and just unveiled its new slate during its NewFront event in New York.

Levin, for the past two years the NFL’s first Chief Content Officer, was a part of the executive team that launched WB Network where he worked with Robbins and fellow AwesomenessTV co-founder Joe Davola. Before that he worked under Shell at Disney’s TV operations.

Here’s Shell’s memo to staff announcing the hire:

Dear Awesomeness,

I am delighted to let you know that Jordan Levin will be joining Awesomeness as CEO. Jordan comes to the company with an outstanding track record for successfully combining creativity and business acumen in building content platforms and programming with young adult audience appeal. On behalf of Comcast NBCUniversal and our venture partners Hearst and Verizon, it gives us great pleasure to welcome him on board.

In this new role, Jordan will work alongside Brett running the company and overseeing your incredible portfolio of brands including AwesomenessTV, Awesomeness Films, DreamWorksTV, Awestruck; as well as Awesomeness News announced last week at your successful NewFronts presentation.

Jordan and I first met working together at Disney and he has gone on to be one of the most seasoned creative executives in the industry. Brian and Joe also share a long history collaborating over the years with Jordan on developing popular franchises for young adult audiences and in true Awesomeness form, Brian told me that they couldn’t be more thrilled that he and Brett will be leading the company, saying: “We can’t wait to see all the Awesomeness that is to come!!”

Jordan is currently transitioning out of his role at the NFL and will begin at Awesomeness on May 30. However, he asked that I share the following message: “I’m incredibly excited to join this amazing team that Brian, Brett and Joe put together and continue to grow the Awesomeness brand all around the world. I believe Awesomeness has become one of the most relevant brands for young adults across television, film and digital because it quickly cultivated a passionate community around its singular voice and creative vision. No other outlet has empowered a new generation of creators and consumers so authentically, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Before joining Awesomeness, Jordan spent the past two years serving as the NFL’s first Chief Content Officer, where he oversaw the league’s content portfolio across its digital properties, social channels, NFL Network, NFL Films, event programming and external partnerships. Prior to the NFL, Jordan became known for being part of the founding executive team at The WB Television Network. During his tenure there he served as CEO, and President of Programming, overseeing hit programs like “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Felicity,” “Smallville,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The Surreal Life,” and “One Tree Hill,” amongst numerous others.

In addition, Jordan also founded Generate, a pioneering cross-platform studio and talent management company that was acquired by Alloy Digital in 2011 and subsequently became Defy Media. He also served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Xbox Entertainment Studios and got his start at the Walt Disney Company as a member of the creative team that revitalized the television studio.

Please join us in welcoming Jordan. We look forward to he and Brett leading Awesomeness to even greater success.

Jeff