EXCLUSIVE: If Ava DuVernay wasn’t busy enough with Season 2 of Queen Sugar debuting next month and post-production on Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, the Oscar nominee is still keeping her hand in the indie world with ARRAY’s acquisition of The House on Coco Road.

The sixteenth pick-up by the seven-year old DuVernay founded film collective, the Damani Baker helmed documentary examines the filmmaker’s own family after they left Oakland, CA only to find themselves in the sights of the U.S. Military as the Reagan Administration invaded the Caribbean island nation in late 1983. Having debuted at the L.A. Film Festival last year, Coco Road will debut on Netflix on June 30 as well as have a semi-theatrical tour around the country.

“Filmmaker Damani Baker’s cinematic journey into the heart of women-led political movements and his mother’s pursuit of liberty for her children at all costs is immensely inspiring,” said ARRAY’s Executive Director Tilane Jones today of Coco Road. “We’re excited to share this piece of American history and activism with an international film audience,” Jones added of the film that also features interviews with the likes of Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton.

Netflix was of course the home of Duvernay’s criminal justice reform documentary 13th, which was nominated for an Academy Award this year. The deal for Coco Road was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of ARRAY.

