Hulu will be the exclusive subscription streaming home to the breakout new comedy series of 2016, FX’s award-winning Atlanta, the streaming network announced at its upfront today.

Atlanta‘s SVOD sale to Hulu is part of the multi-year output agreement the streaming service signed with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution in December 2014 that gave Hulu the exclusive SVOD rights to FX Networks’ original series produced by FX Productions and launched on the cable networks from 2014 on. Other FX/FXX original series streaming on Hulu under the deal include You’re The Worst, Baskets and The Strain.

The complete first season of Atlanta will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu ahead of its second season premiere, slated for 2018 on FX, and subsequent seasons will become available to stream on Hulu following their run on FX.

Created by Donald Glover, Atlanta took home two 2017 Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Comedy series and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for star Donald Glover. The series follows two cousins who work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families. Atlanta stars Glover, who also serves as Executive Producer, along with Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.