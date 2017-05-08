Artemis, the follow-up sci-fi novel from The Martian author Andy Weir, will hit shelves in the U.S. and Canada on November 17, Crown Publishing Group said today. The news comes as 20th Century Fox and New Regency recently acquired film rights to the book; Fox released the Ridley Scott movie, starring Matt Damon and adapted by Drew Goddard, which landed seven Oscar noms in 2015. The Martian book sold more than 3 million copies since its 2014 bow.

Crown describes Artemis as an adrenaline-charged crime caper that features smart, detailed world-building based on real science. It centers on Jasmine Bashara, aka Jazz, just another too-smart, directionless twentysomething chafing at the constraints of her small town and dreaming of a better life. Except the small town happens to be named Artemis—and it’s the first and only city on the moon. She’s got debts to pay, her job as a porter barely covers the rent, and her budding career as a smuggler isn’t exactly setting her up as a kingpin, much to her disappointment. So when the chance at a life-changing score drops in her lap, Jazz can’t say no, and she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy for control of Artemis itself.

The Artemis project is separate from Weir’s under-wraps pitch that was acquired last spring by The Martian studio 20th Century Fox that reteams Weir as screenwriter producer Simon Kinberg (via his Genre Films) and Scott (via his Scott Free Productions), who will produce.

“I’m really excited about Artemis,” said Weir, who wrote The Martian while working as a software engineer. “I got to do the science-dork stuff I love, but this time with a much more complex and character-driven plot. It’s a big stretch for me, but I think it came out well. Hopefully the readers will agree.”

The Tracking Board first reported on the Fox-New Regency deal.