The Art Directors Guild (Local 800) has set its timetable for submissions for the 2018 awards show. The 22nd Annual Excellence in Production Design, which honors the best in features, TV, commercials and music videos, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Hollywood & Highland Dolby ballroom. In addition, honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild’s Hall of Fame will be announced after Labor Day. ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

The Guild, which was begun in 1937, boasts 2,500 members who are Production Designers, Art Directors, Assistant Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Illustrators and Matte Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Previs Artists. Here is the timetable for submissions.

Submissions Open: Thursday, October 5, 2017

Submissions Close: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Online Voting for Nominations Begins: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Online Voting for Nominations Closes: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 5 PM (PST)

Nominations Announced: Thursday, January 4, 2018

Final Online Voting Begins: Monday, January 8, 2018

Final Online Voting Ends: Thursday, January 25, 2018, 5 PM (PST)

Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala: Saturday, January 27, 2018