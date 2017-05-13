Will they or won’t they? It looking more likely that they will. It’s been nearly four years since Season 4 of Arrested Development premiered on Netflix, and talk of a fifth season has been swirling pretty much since. That got a step closer to reality today as star Jason Bateman tweeted that he has signed on:

Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

The ensemble series debuted on Fox in 2003 and ran three seasons, picking up a slew of Emmys including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2004. The 15-episode Netflix season was well received in 2013, leaving many wanting more. But with stars including Bateman, Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Will Arnett (The Last Man on Earth) and Tony Hale (Veep) — not to mention narrator Ron Howard — consistently busy elsewhere, it’s been a challenge to get the band back together.

“We are close,” executive producer Brian Grazer told Deadline back in January, “I think we found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate. So we are really close — I think within a couple of weeks at the most.”

Still no timeline for that elusive Season 5 at this point, though.

Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat and Jessica Walter also star on the series from 20th Century Fox TV.