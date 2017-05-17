Three years after he stormed the Croisette as part of the Expendables 3 crew — and 40 years after his 1977 debut here with Pumping Iron — Arnold Schwarzenegger will return to Cannes to present documentary Wonders of the Sea 3D. Directed by explorer and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau, the film is narrated by Schwarzenegger and will have a special screening on Saturday. From Fiji to the Bahamas, Cousteau and his children take viewers on a voyage to discover the ocean as never seen before and to learn more about the threats that put our ocean at risk. Joining Schwarzenegger and Cousteau will be fellow producer François Mantello and the co-director Jean-Jacques Mantello of 3D Entertainment Films. Underwater cinematographer Gavin McKinney will also join the team in Cannes. Conquistador Entertainment is handling worldwide sales.

Telerama

France’s new government is taking shape under recently-elected President Emmanuel Macron. Replacing Audrey Azoulay as Culture Minister is Françoise Nyssen. The 66-year-old publisher is president of Actes Sud, an imprint founded by her father. In 1991, she won the Prix Veuve Clicquot for businesswoman of the year and is a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters and an Officer of the Légion d’Honneur. As is custom, the new minister will quickly take up her post, hitting the Cannes Film Festival this week.