Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester, England was the site of a horrific terrorist bombing this week, says she will return to the city for a benefit concert “in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.” The date of the concert is to be determined.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” the singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram message to fans in Manchester today. “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.”

In one section of the message, Grande writes, “The compassion, kindness, love strength and oneness that you’ve show one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as eveas what happened Monday.”

“YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing.”

Later, she writes, “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”

Read the entire statement below.