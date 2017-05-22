BREAKING: Greater Manchester Police say there are “a number of confirmed fatalities” and injuries after at least one explosion went off at the Manchester Arena in northwest England just after Ariana Grande finished a concert there.

There is no official word yet on a specific number of casualties or whether the case is being investigated as an act of terrorism, but NBC News is quoting multiple U.S. officials who were briefed on the incident say British authorities suspect that the bombing was conducted by a suicide bomber with a backpack bomb. NBC also says at least 20 people were killed and hundreds injured.

All three U.S. cable news networks have pivoted to coverage of the incident. One witness told CNN she saw 20-30 bodies of people “clearly” dead and that there was “blood everywhere.”

The venue is the biggest indoor arena in Europe, with a capacity of 21,000. British Transport Police said the explosion occurred in the foyer, near a ticket office. Sky News reports that a bomb disposal unit is on the scene at England’s second-largest city.

Video on social media shows people scrambling to exit the venue, and footage from the scene shows a huge police presence and streams of ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Audio from dashcam video taken from a car parked near the arena appears to show one large explosion, possibly followed quickly by a second smaller blast.

The FBI said it is aware of the "reports of a possible bombing in Manchester, UK."

Grande’s reps have told media outlets that the singer is OK.

“There was a massive explosion, and everyone was screaming,” one witness told Reuters. “It was a huge explosion; you could feel it in your chest.” Witnesses said the show had just ended and the house lights came on when the explosions hit.

“Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening,” British Transport Police said in a statement. “Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.”

The incident comes exactly two months after a terrorist attack in London in which several people died and many others were injured.

