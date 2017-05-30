Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester on Sunday to perform a benefit concert for victims of the attack and their families with pop stars such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay. The concert, which will be held at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 116 as they left Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena, will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Other artists expected to perform at the One Love Manchester concert include British pop group Take That, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said plans were being worked out for Grande to stage the benefit concert on June 4 to raise money for the victims and their families and he said he was “fairly confident” that the event could go ahead. Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground holds 50,000 people.

Last week, Grande posted an emotional statement on Twitter when she announced that she would be “returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and families.”

British police have so far arrested 16 people in their investigation following the attack on May 22 and has said they are “making good progress” with around 1,000 people working on the case.