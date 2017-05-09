Antonio Sabato Jr., the actor and model whose credits include Melrose Place and the soaps General Hospital and The Bold And The Beautiful, has registered to run for a House seat in the U.S. Congress as a Republican in California’s 26th District. He will face off against Democratic incumbent Julia Brownley in the 2018 midterm elections.

Sabato, who spoke during the Republican National Convention in July that nominated Donald Trump for president, filed Statement of Candidacy paperwork today with the Federal Election Commission and registered the Antonio Sabato Jr for Congress committee name.

He lives in Westlake Village, CA, which is part of the district that includes most of Ventura County and cities including Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura and Thousand Oaks.

Sabato, 45, born in Italy and a U.S. citizen, has said he has found it difficult to get roles in Hollywood because of his support for now-President Trump. In addition to smaller film and TV roles the past few years he was a contestant on Season 19 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in 2014.