Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin are getting behind the wheel for the Lamborghini biopic from Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Media Group. Michael Radford has signed on to direct. Banderas will star as Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the famous car that bears his name while Baldwin will co-star as rival Enzo Ferrari. The film’s working title is Lamborghini – The Legend.

The film is based on a book from Lamborghini’s son, Tonino, and spans the long life of the entrepreneur, from the manufacturing of tractors to creating military vehicles during World War II. After that, came the designing and building the Lamborghini cars that ultimately defined his legacy and was a catalyst in pulling Italy out of its post-war slump. The plan is to shoot the film this summer in Italy and other worldwide locales. Baldwin will shoot for about a week in the film.

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s AMBI Group optioned the rights to Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale (The official story) two years ago. They are financing and producing after hiring Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby) to write the screenplay for the film.

AMBI Distribution, the worldwide sales arm of the AMBI Group, is handling global sales and will introduce the packaged project to buyers in Cannes.

Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio and writer of several books about his father, said in making the announcement: “My book Ferruccio Lamborghini. La storia ufficiale (The official story) is the only text perfectly respectful of the real life of my father, despite of numerous legends and anecdotes written or told by other people looking for a moment of celebrity. I really believe this film can translate into images and words the great humanity of Ferruccio and transmit to the viewers worldwide my father’s personality: a man full of energy, charisma and passion.”

This film will also include a love story. A lover of fast luxury cars, Lamborghini had one car for each day of the week however Lamborghini’s personal loves extended far beyond cars. His love of women, celebrity lifestyle, and the business of car making made for prodigious drama in Lamborghini’s life and these pursuits and experiences will be just as much a part of the movie as the cars themselves, they say.

