EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Ramos has landed a role in Warner Bros’ Bradley Cooper-directed musical A Star Is Born, starring Cooper and Stefani Germanotta. The remake to William Wellman’s 1937 film, written by Eric Roth, will bow in theaters Sept. 28, 2018.

The pic follows a singer who falls in love with an aging rocker who launches her successful career as his own is in a downward spiral. Ramos will play Gaga’s best friend Ramon, an aspiring dancer who is born to be in the spotlight. Cooper, Billy Gerber, Todd Phillips, Lynette Howell Tayor and Jon Peters are producing, with Basil Iwanyk on as exec producer.

In addition, Ramos has been cast in Legendary/Warner Bros’ upcoming monster sequel Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, joining Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Aisha Hinds. Michael Dougherty is directing from a script he co-wrote with Zach Shields. Ramos will play Cpl. Mendoza, who keeps calm and cool on the surface but whose bravery isn’t to be underestimated in battle. No plot details have been released on the film, which will be out March 22, 2019.

Ramos, repped by Gersh, Door 24 and Loeb & Loeb, stars as Mars Blackmon in Spike Lee’s forthcoming Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and co-stars in Sundance breakout Patti Cake$, which Fox Searchlight nabbed for $9.5M and will release it in select theaters July 7.

