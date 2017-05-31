Expect the familiar face of CBS News Senior National Correspondent Anthony Mason to take over for Scott Pelley as anchor of CBS Evening News, for now. CBS News has yet to officially announce Pelley’s exit from the newscast, word of which broke Tuesday when the news operation cleaned out his office while he was on assignment for 60 Minutes.

Pelley is expected to devote his full attention to the venerable Sunday show, which, starting next month, will have NBC competition in the form of a Megyn Kelly-hosted newsmag when that network’s football schedule permits.

Mason has been among those filling in for Pelley when needed over the years, though it’s uncertain whether he will get the gig on a more long-term basis, according to a source. Pelley had anchored since taking over for Katie Couric in 2011.

RelatedJohn Dickerson Upped To Chief Washington Correspondent At CBS News

CBS Evening News continues to run third among network evening newscasts in both total viewers and the news demo, behind NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir.

Pelley was a conspicuous no-show at CBS’ upfront presentation to media buyers at Carnegie Hall this month. The Eye network traditionally plugs its news programs during its presentation, but this year made no mention of Pelley or his evening newscast, instead focusing CBS This Morning, with hosts Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell chatting onstage.