EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway has boarded a contemporary (yet untitled) romantic comedy being developed at STXfilms from screenwriters Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. Hathaway will both star in and produce the project about dating in the 21st Century when technology has overtaken … well, pretty much everything. The company had been looking for a project for the actress for some time. The writers Kohn and Silverstein previously scripted How to Be Single, The Vow and He’s Just Not That Into You.

The pair wrote the story for the 2010 Garry Marshall-directed romantic comedy Valentine’s Day back in 2010 which Hathaway also had a role in.

Also producing the new, untitled romantic comedy will be Adam Shulman with Jonathan Rice as co-producer. The Hathaway project is yet another in the line of female-driven films being developed, produced and/or distributed by STXfilms following the box office hit Bad Moms (which grossed $183.9M worldwide) and the upcoming A Bad Moms Christmas.

This follows on the heels of a big get for the company’s STXinternational arm. The offshore rights to Ridley Scott’s next directing project All the Money in the World were just picked up at Cannes from Imperative Entertainment and Scott Free. The true crime thriller is about 1973 kidnapping of J Paul Getty III.

The Hathaway project also comes after the company just announced that Melissa McCarthy will star in The Happytime Murders, an R-rated live-action and puppet movie from director Brian Henson. Noteworthy that a number of the pictures STXfilms are either producing or distributing either star or have been directed by women.

“We have been looking for ways to work with Annie since launching STX, and when she came to us with this idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson in a statement about the project. “This is a modern day look at love, dating and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate. As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant and very unexpected ways.”

STXfilms VP of Production Sheroum Kim will oversee development of the film on behalf of the studio.

Hathaway (Les Miserables, Colossal, and the upcoming Oceans 8) is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.