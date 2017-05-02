As the Cannes Film Festival nears, Studiocanal has named Anne Cherel Head of International Sales, taking over the responsibilities of Anna Marsh who was appointed Head of Distribution for the company in February. Cherel began her career as Sales Manager for the Canal Plus Group’s licensing department and joined Studiocanal in 2011 as VP International Sales for library titles. Since 2012, she has been an SVP of International Sales on the current movies team. Cherel reports to Marsh who replaced the exiting Rodolphe Buet last month.

ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery Communications are teaming to create a streaming joint venture for their brands in Germany. Expanding the mobile and OTT marketplace, the 50/5 JV will eventually be open to content from other providers. At launch, the service will bring together channels from ProSieben’s 7TV mobile offering along with Discovery’s free-to-air German channels DMAX and TLC. A broader OTT platform will be created later down the line, which will include other channels and content from Discovery and others. ProSieben and Discovery say they welcome discussions with other media companies to include their content on the platform and to join the venture.