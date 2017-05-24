Expanding its international distribution network, Annapurna has inked new output deals with Longride, Mars Distribution, and Eagle Pictures and Leone Film Group in select territories. The multi-year partnerships will begin this summer with Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit which releases domestically on August 4.

Annapurna Longride and Mars will handle the Japanese and French markets, respectively. Eagle Pictures and Leone Film Group are teaming for Italy.

Each of the new pacts will cover both theatrical and home entertainment for Detroit, as well as all subsequent Annapurna film titles in the respective territories.

Detroit, a drama about the civil unrest that descended upon the city for five days during summer 1967, is also the first under Annapurna’s new marketing and distribution divisions.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna is continuing to build its overseas presence having recently set a partnership with eOne for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Benelux, Spain and the UK.