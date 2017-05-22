Annapurna Pictures and Entertainment One just entered into a multi-year distribution deal which will launch on August 4 with Kathryn Bigelow’s race-riot crime drama Detroit. The film is also the first under Annapurna’s new marketing and distribution divisions. Continuing Annapurna’s increasing global presence, the eOne partnership covers all media for all Annapurna film titles in five major territories: Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Benelux, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Annapurna’s Megan Ellison has not only built her own marketing and distribution departments to build upon her production arm, but she also has a digital division and a TV division. What’s next? Hopefully, the all-important licensing and merchandising arena.

The company has continued to grow in all facets since beginning in 2011. It recently began entering into filmmaker deals with some quality production companies, including Plan B and also Barry Jenkins’ Pastel, the production company behind this year’s Best Picture winner Moonlight.

Annapurna has a pretty decent track record now of quality films that are truly filmmaker driven. Besides Bigelow and Mark Boal, they have forged or are forging relationships with Paul Thomas Anderson, David O. Russell, Richard Linklater and Spike Jonze to name a few.

“Annapurna’s track record of director-driven, award-winning projects continues to raise the bar. We are very pleased to broaden our relationship with Megan, Erik, Marc and the Annapurna team as they expand their slate and we look forward to bringing their high-quality film and television lineup to audiences around the world,” said Steve Bertram, President, Global Film Group, Entertainment One.

“It was important to us that we have a trusted distribution partner in navigating these key international markets and are very excited to join forces with eOne as we continue to expand the outreach of our films across the world,” said Annapurna President of Distribution Erik Lomis.

The deal was negotiated by Chris Corabi, Josh Small, and Don Hardison of Annapurna with Michal Steinberg and Spyro Markesinis of eOne.