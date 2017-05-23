EXCLUSIVE: Annabelle Wallis is Tag‘s it girl. She’s been set to star in the New Line comedy alongside Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress. The film is based on a true story featured in the Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game for the last 30 years. Jeff Tomsic is directing from a script by Mark Steilen and Rob McKittrick.

Wallis, who’s next up in Universal’s The Mummy with Tom Cruise, plays reporter Rebecca who follows the guys for the article. Each February, the adult gang of friends, pals since prep school, chases each other across the country doing whatever necessary to tag another. The one who becomes “it” has to bear the loser title for another year.

Steilen, Todd Garner and Sean Robins are producing Tag. Warner Bros releases domestically on June 29, 2018.

This is a reteam for Wallis and New Line; she starred in the studio’s 2014 horror hit Annabelle. Last year, she wrapped three seasons as Grace Burgess on BBC Two/Netflix’s Peaky Blinders and is currently on movie screens in King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

Wallis is represented by UTA, Untitled Management, United Agents and Jackoway Tyerman.