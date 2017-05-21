EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Breaking Bad Emmy winner Anna Gunn has boarded Miranda Bailey’s upcoming Cold Iron Pictures/Imagine Entertainment comedy You Can Choose Your Family along with Samantha Mathis, Alex Karpovsky and Logan Miller rounding out the cast that already includes comedian Jim Gaffigan.

Pic centers around Frank played by Gaffigan, who is a seemingly normal father of a loving family. However, his home life is turned upside down when his 17-year-old son, Phillip (Miller) discovers that his dad has a second family. Gunn will play Laura, Frank’s first wife with Mathis playing the role of the second wife, Bonnie. Karpovsky plays the character of Ross.

Currently in production, You Can Choose Your Family was developed by Bailey from a script written by Glen Lakin. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Karen Kehela Sherwood of Imagine Entertainment and Amanda Marshall of Cold Iron Pictures are producers. The movie reps Bailey’s first feature length narrative title after producing a slew of notable indie pics including Swiss Army Man, Diary of a Teenage Girl, Norman, Super and The Squid and the Whale, and directing the documentary Greenlit.

Post Breaking Bad, Gunn starred in the Sony Pictures Classics Sundance Film Festival title Equity, Clint Eastwood’s Sully and can currently be seen in NBC’s Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Gunn is repped by ICM and MGMT Entertainment.

Mathis, who is repped by Paradigm and MGMT Entertainment, stars in FX Network’s The Strain and was recently seen in Ewan McGregor’s American Pastoral.

Miller, a client of Innovative Artists and Primary Wave Entertainment, recently starred in Universal/Amblin’s A Dog’s Purpose and Open Road’s Before I Fall. He’s also appeared on The Walking Dead. Up next for the actor is 20th Century Fox’s drama Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda co-starring Jennifer Garner.

Karpovsky recently wrapped Girls up entirely as that series ended its six season run on HBO. His other credits include the Coen brother’s Hail, Caesar! and Inside Llewyn Davis. Karpovsky is repped by WME and Underground.