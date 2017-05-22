Columbia Pictures and Rovio Entertainment will launch The Angry Birds Movie 2 on Sept. 20, 2019, a date that will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the original game about birds being flung at pigs.

This time around, the sequel will be directed by Disney and Sony Pictures Animation vet Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time) and co-directed by John Rice (King of the Hill, Rick and Morty), who served as lead storyboard artist on the first movie and the Angry Birds Hatchlings shorts. Peter Ackerman who has credits on FX’s The Americans and Ice Age is writing, with John Cohen producing. Sony Pictures Imageworks will be handling the animation in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation. The first Angry Birds movie was directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up again with Sony Pictures after the fantastic cooperation in the first movie and I can’t wait to experience the new journey in the upcoming film,” commented Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio Entertainment in a statement. “Rovio is continuing to focus on creating exciting new stories and experiences around our games and we’re eager to take fans back into the vibrant Angry Birds world on the big screen.”

“The Angry Birds Movie took the world by storm last year, creating a whole new legion of fans worldwide,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Columbia Pictures. “We had an incredible experience working with our friends and creative partners at Rovio, and now we – including our team at Sony Pictures Imageworks – are ready to launch into this next adventure.”

The Angry Birds Movie opened at #1 in 50 countries around the globe in May 2016, becoming the second-highest-grossing video game feature adaptation of all time grossing $350M worldwide off a $73M production cost before P&A. The Angry Birds games have been downloaded over 3.7 billion times. In Deadline Most Valuable Blockbuster tournament, The Angry Birds Movie after all ancillaries made an estimated $72M profit.