EXCLUSIVE: Given what has happened in Manchester, it is not surprising that this project is moving forward — who doesn’t want to obliterate Isis? Andy Bellin has been signed by director and producer Michael Bay to adapt the action thriller Drone Warrior, based on the book of the same name from author and Pulitzer Prize-winning Wall Street Journal writer Christopher S. Stewart. The project, which is about a small group of elite soldiers, is set up at Paramount Pictures.

Paramount picked up the book for Bay about a year ago after a bidding war. The book is based on the true story of how ISIS rose to power, the behind the scenes tactics of drone warfare and what our military has done to try to destroy the terrorist group.

Bellin has several projects around town. His screenplay Think Aaron, an HBO drama produced by Tribeca and Eric Roth, is currently out to directors, and his New York, New York teleplay is set up at Paramount Television with John Krasinki. Bellin’s company Sunday Night os producing and Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Cary Fukunaga are on as executive producers.

Paramount’s Geoff Stier is overseeing production.

Drone Warrior is about the U.S. Army’s highly trained soldiers who hunt and kill terrorists with drones and told from the viewpoint of one of them: insider Brett Velicovich. Paramount also optioned Velicovich’s life rights.

The book Drone Warrior: An Elite Soldier’s Inside Account of the Hunt for America’s Most Dangerous Enemies hits the streets from Dey Street Books on June 27th.

Velicovich’s account is filled with breaking news from the nearly ten years he spent as a member of Delta Force, the U.S. Army’s most elite unit. He was one of roughly a dozen people in the entire military with the authority to select targets and issue death orders, and his Delta force team successfully killed/captured 14 of America’s 20 most wanted terrorists across Iraq within only three months.

Bellin is repped by WME, The Gotham Group, and attorney Mike Adler.