Andi Mack is coming back. Less than two months after its premiere, the live-action Disney Channel series has been renewed for Season 2.

The cable net cited “strong and consistently growing ratings” for the renewal. Andi Mack, from Lizzie Maguire creator Terri Minsky, ranks as the No. 1 TV series of 2017 to date among girls 6-11, girls 9-14 and girls 6-14.

“There is not another series out right now – on any platform – that speaks to our core demographic with the authenticity and insight that Terri and her creative team have captured with Andi Mack,” said Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This series and these characters are well on their way to becoming this generation’s Lizzie McGuire.”

Produced by Horizon Productions, the series centers Andi Mack (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a girl whose life goes from routine to roller coaster overnight. In the serialized story, Andi is contemplative and artistic and sheltered by overprotective parents. But on the eve of her 13th birthday, Andi’s free-spirited older sister Bex (Lilian Bowden) returns home with a revelation that changes everything and sends Andi on an uncharted course of self-discovery. At least she’s in good company; her best friends, Cyrus and Buffy (Joshua Rush and Sofia Wylie), also are figuring out their places in the world. Along the way, Andi learns that sometimes the unexpected is what makes life great.

The regular cast also includes Lauren Tom and Asher Angel, with Stoney Westmoreland, Emily Skinner and Trent Garrett recurring. Minsky executive produces along with Michelle Manning. Phil Baker is co-EP.