EXCLUSIVE: Paulist Productions has optioned the script Wendy And The Lost, a debut feature film screenplay by TV writer-producer Carol Barbee, and has attached Amy Brenneman to star. The romantic comedy, to be directed by Iain B. MacDonald, marks a reteam of Barbee and Brenneman, who executive produced and toplined, respectively, CBS’ six-season series Judging Amy.

Paulist will provide equity financing for the pic and look to bring in other financing partners on the project. The plots centers on Wendy (Brenneman) as she tries to help her son, Will, fit into the world. As he tries to find his place among his socialization group filled with oddball peers, Wendy realizes she needs to begin her own journey of making friends — and maybe even finding love.

Paulist’s Chris Donahue and Marybeth Sprows will produce alongside Doug Draizin and Paul Schiff, with Barbee and Brenneman also producing.

It’s the latest project for Paulist’s growing film and TV slate that includes the recently announced Little Women movie starring Lea Thompson which shoots in Utah next month and The Innocence of Joan Little miniseries it is developing and producing with Will Packer Productions.

Brenneman (The Leftovers) is repped by CAA and Mosaic. Barbee, currently an executive producer on Lifetime’s UnReal, is with WME and Draizin. MacDonald is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and 3 Arts.