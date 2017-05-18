Diandra Lyle is set for a recurring role opposite Alicia Silverstone on Paramount Network dramedy American Woman. Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, American Woman follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. Lyle will play Louise, Bonnie’s African American co-worker at the department store. Though from completely different backgrounds and experiences, the two of them forge an unlikely and sometimes tumultuous relationship. Diandra Lyle’s previous TV credits include guest stars on Rosewood, Chicago Justice, Code Black, Shameless, Shooter. She also wrapped starring roles in the features, The Summoning with Paula Jai Parker, The Choir Director with Christian Keyes and CRU with Keith Robinson. Lyle is repped by BRS/GAGE and Impact Artists Group.

Chelsea Talmadge (Stranger Things, Still The King) has booked a recurring role opposite Kerry Bishé on the fourth and final season of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, which focuses on the dawn of the computer industry in the 1980s in Texas and California. Talmadge will play Vera, an innocent yet effective Cal Tech graduate and female systems architect working for Donna (Bishé). Talmadge recurs as Carol in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things and as Mabel in CMT’s Still the King. She also recurred as Grace in season 2 of PBS’ Mercy Street. She’s repped by Clear Talent Group, Brevard Talent Group and managed by Impact Artists Group.