The race for A-list judges/coaches between NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s rebooted American Idol continues. After The Voice signed two of the most famous Idol alums, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, American Idol is in negotiations with the hard-to-get Katy Perry, who had turned down previous offers to be a judge on singing competitions, including Idol when it was on Fox.

Perry, whose potential involvement in Idol was first reported by TMZ, would be looking to join host Ryan Seacrest who also is in talks to resume his duties on the revamp. Both are expected to command marquee salaries for what is shaping to be a big-budget Idol reboot.

With the stake so high, it is not surprising that I hear ABC is looking to use its biggest telecast of the year, the Academy Awards on March 4, to launch the new Idol. Plans are still in flux but speculation if that Idol would launch the following night, Monday, and air Sunday and Monday. That would fit the 40 hours the Idol installment is expected to include into the rest of the 2017-18 season. If that plan sticks, we will see if ABC would opt to rest Dancing with the Stars, going to one installment a year.

An earlier premiere for Idol is improbable as it would go against NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympic Games.