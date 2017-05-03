Simon Lythgoe (American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Opening Act) and his Legacy Productions have signed an overall co-production deal with Jenny Daly’s T Group Productions.

Lythgoe has a history with T Group, having served as an executive producer and showrunner for an upcoming T Group / Roberts Media production, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, that premieres May 7 on Freeform.

Under the deal, Lythgoe will create, develop and produce unscripted programming with a focus on formats and live events to be co-produced with T Group in the U.S., Canada and UK. Lythgoe and his Legacy Prods team will relocate to T Group’s Culver City office, and work closely with Jenny Daly, President of T Group, and Rob Lobl, Executive Vice President of Development and Current Programming. Daly and Lythgoe will serve as executive producers on all series.

Emmy-nominated Lythgoe has created and produced formats around the world for broadcast and cable networks such as Fox, CBS, Sky, NBC, ITV, Seven Network, CMT and ABC. Under his Legacy Prods banner, Lythgoe has created and produced A Chance to Dance for Ovation, Opening Act for E! and Next Superstar for CMT. He previously had an exclusive overall deal at Fremantle Media North America where he worked on productions such as America’s Got Talent, Can You Duet, Celebrity Family Feud, American Idol among others. He also spent time at Mark Burnett Productions where he produced Steven Spielberg’s On The Lot.

“Simon is an expert when it comes to creating beautiful premium content,” said Jenny Daly. “His skill of crafting suspense, authentic emotion and big reveals all under the pressure of live stage performance is one of the best in the business. He’s a perfect addition to the team as we look to further expand into this space.”

T Group’s current slate includes Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour (History), Return of the Mac (Pop), 24 to Life (LMN), Build it Like Bendrick (DIY), and I Catfished My Kid (TLC) among others. The company also has co-production partnerships with Jack Osbourne’s Osbourne Media, Ann Roberts of Roberts Media, Beth Greenwald of Wax World and Paul Reany and Scott Weiner of Green Couch TV .

“For the past two decades I have had the pleasure of being part of the biggest, most successful shows in the world,” says Lythgoe. “Live, shiny floor, singing, dancing and docu-reality formats have always been my specialty, from Popstars in Australia, country music shows like CMT’s Next Superstar to being part of the juggernaut American Idol during its golden years. Now we’re witnessing networks invest in new original programming with shows like Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and I believe those creative times are back. That’s why I’ve enjoyed working alongside forward thinking entrepreneur, Jenny Daly, as she always considers the big picture, in all mediums on a global scale.”