ABC has landed a big star to take the first seat on the revived American Idol’s judges table: hitmaker Katy Perry. The network, which publicly had been counting the singer, made the announcement during its upfront presentation in Manhattan.

Here is the release:

At today’s upfront presentation at David Geffen Hall in New York City, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced that Grammy- and Emmy-nominated music luminary Katy Perry is set to judge the next generation of artists on ABC’s revival of the beloved music competition series “American Idol.”

Perry, who rose to fame in 2008 with the release of singles “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot n Cold,” has garnered an impressive twelve Grammy nominations, five American Music Awards, 14 People’s Choice Awards, four Guinness World Records, and an Emmy nomination for her Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show, among others. Billboard Magazine’s 2012 “Woman of the Year” has sold over 100 million records throughout her career, making her one of the bestselling musical artists of all time.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of ‘American Idol’ with Katy leading the charge,” said Dungey. “Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.”

“American Idol” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.