ABC has given nods to its promising freshmen — comedy American Housewife and drama Designated Survivor, both renewed for a second season.

American Housewife is the strongest comedy series to come out of ABC’s sister studio since Black-ish. Despite not landing in the network’s Wednesday comedy block, it has held its own on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Kiefer Sutherland starrer Designated Survivor has been a delayed viewing dynamo. While its linear ratings have been just OK, it has broken DVR lift records and ranks as one of ABC’s most watched series in Live +7. The drama comes from Mark Gordon’s indie Mark Gordon Co. and ABC Studios.