We know little about American Horror Story Season 7, other than it’s set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. Now creator Ryan Murphy has posted a tease on Instagram which you can see below: (cue caption contest here?)

We do know AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning to star in Season 7 of the horror drama franchise, along with new additions Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Stay tuned.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease.

