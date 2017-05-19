American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has dropped the latest cryptic clue for the horror drama anthology series’ upcoming seventh season.

We know very few details about the new season, other than it’s set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. Earlier this month, Ryan posted on his Instagram page a sketched image captioned “American Horror Story Season 7” tease, with what looks like a cross between a demonic-looking Twisty the Clown and a creepy elephant.

Now Murphy has posted another, captioned “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue” which shows only the back of someone’s head with the hair dyed blue. Thoughts here?

AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 17, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

We do know American Horror Story season 7 features returning AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Even Peters returning to star, along with new additions Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Stay tuned as more details are likely to unfold.