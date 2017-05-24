Ryan Murphy has dropped his latest tease for American Horror Story season 7. This time it focuses returning cast member Billie Lourd. “Winter is coming,” Murphy writes in an Instagram post. “Can’t wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS.”

This follows Murphy’s previous cryptic clues, the first, a sketched image captioned “American Horror Story Season 7” tease, with what looks like a cross between a demonic-looking Twisty the Clown and a creepy elephant.

The second clue came in the form of a photo captioned “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue” which shows only the back of someone’s head with the hair dyed blue.

We know very few details about Season 7, other than it’s set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning to star, along with new additions Lourd and Billy Eichner.