Calling her “one of the funniest and most talented ladies I know,” Ryan Murphy said today that Leslie Grossman — who was a regular on Murphy’s 1999-2001 WB series Popular — has joined the Season 7 cast of his FX anthology series American Horror Story. As usual, details about her character are being kept under wraps.

Little is known about the premise of the new AHS installment beyond the fact that it is set in the aftermath of the recent presidential election, with the first episode taking place on Election Night. Scream Queens breakout and AHS rookie Billie Lourd is set as a lead opposite Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the upcoming season. Billy Eichner also is joining the cast. Here is Murphy’s announcement about Grossman on Instagram:

My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G! A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 15, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Grossman’s recent TV credits include guest spots on Speechless, The Good Place and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. She also co-starred on What I Like About You and The Jake Effect and recurred on 10 Things I Hate About You and Nip/Tuck. Grossman is repped byDomain Talent and Framework Entertainment.