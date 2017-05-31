Since its debut on ABC, American Crime has been a vehicle for spotlighting hot-bottom social issues, and the recently wrapped third season is no different, tacking subject matter including illegal immigration, economic slavery, and individual rights.

“It was a conversation people were having about immigration and labor and the disparity in our country,” executive producer Michael J. McDonald told a packed DGA theater crowd made up of TV Academy and guild voters last month at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event. “The shock is that the other side won… I’d hoped that it wouldn’t have been as relevant as it is now.”

McDonald was joined onstage by stars Felicity Huffman, Regina King and Benito Martinez for a panel moderated by TVLine’s Michael Ausiello.

Created and executive produced by John Ridley, the limited anthology drama premiered in 2015 and quickly became a critical favorite on the network. Despite the show’s multiple Emmy nominations — including back-to-back wins for King — ABC opted not to go forward with a fourth season.

