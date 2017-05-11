John Ridley’s American Crime left it all out on the field. After three acclaimed seasons, the crime drama has been canceled, with ABC opting not to order a fourth installment.

The news is not surprising, the most recent third season drew minuscule linear ratings. Still, ABC brass reportedly tried to figure way to do a short, possibly 6-episode fourth season. That is no longer in the cards.

American Crime, starring Felicity Huffman, and Timothy Huffman and Regina King, has earned a slew of Emmy nominations, winning for King. It was the most decorated broadcast series on the air.