AMC is opening writers’ rooms for three drama projects earmarked for potential straight-to-series orders: NOS4A2 from Jami O’Brien (Hell On Wheels, Fear the Walking Dead) based on the novel by Joe Hill; Pandora, from Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley (Humans, MI-5); and Silent History, from Claire Carré & Charles Spano, (Embers). All three projects come from AMC Studios; NOS4A2 is a co-production with Tornante.

The projects are being developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model used for pilot scripts the network brass are high on. Under the approach, AMC foregoes the traditional pilot process and instead opens writers’ rooms to develop scripts for several episodes and a detailed look at a potential first season before deciding whether to move to a straight-to-series order. AMC series that have come out of that model are The Son and the upcoming Lodge 49.

The network, which has been increasingly using the approach instead of traditional pilot development, most recently put two dramas on that track last fall, the supernatural Furniss, which is not going forward, and Dietland, from Marti Noxon and Skydance Television, which is still in consideration.

“We look forward to diving deep into these three distinctive projects and opening writers’ rooms that allow our talented creative partners to take their visions to the next level,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “It’s gratifying to have Jami, Sam and Jonathan, who have been so important to AMC’s success through their previous work, bring new projects to the network. We also welcome and look forward to working with Claire and Charles as they explore their unique take on an exciting world.”

This marks AMC’s first major development announcement since the departure of the network’s president of original programming Joel Stillerman, who joined Hulu as Chief Content Officer.

Here are details on the three dramas that are opening writers rooms:

“NOS4A2” by Jami O’Brien

Jami O’Brien, executive producer

An AMC Studios and Tornante Co-Production

Based on the novel NOS4A2 by Joe Hill, executive producer

Description: Victoria McQueen has a secret gift for finding things: a misplaced bracelet, a missing photograph, answers to unanswerable questions. Charles Manx has a way with children. He likes to take them for rides, transporting them to an astonishing – and terrifying – playground of amusements he calls “Christmasland.” Vic, with her gift, is the only one able to track the superhuman Manx. But finding him is the easy part. Defeating Manx and rescuing his victims will take everything Vic’s got and nearly kill her in the process.

“Pandora” by Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley

Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley, executive producers

An AMC Studios Production

Executive Producer: Sister Pictures (Jane Featherstone, Dan Isaacs and Christopher Fry)

Description: Pandora is a global mystery-thriller that follows three converging storylines as ordinary individuals try to piece together dark secrets leaking out into the world after advanced malware dismantles encryption across the Internet.

“Silent History” by Claire Carré & Charles Spano

An AMC Studios Production

Producer: Owen Shiflett

Based on the app and novel The Silent History by Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby and Kevin Moffatt

Description: An adaptation of the award-winning app and novel created by Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby and Kevin Moffett, The Silent History tells the story of a generation of unusual children — born without the ability to create or comprehend language, but perhaps with other surprising skills of their own. As the condition spreads to epidemic levels, theories form and society is faced with how to deal with this new evolution of human. Silent History plays on the fears of technology and the threat of “the other,” shaking up our assumptions about who we are and how we should live.