AMC is opening writers’ rooms for three drama projects earmarked for potential straight-to-series orders: NOS4A2 from Jami O’Brien (Hell On Wheels, Fear the Walking Dead) based on the novel by Joe Hill; Pandora, from Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley (Humans, MI-5); and Silent History, from Claire Carré & Charles Spano, (Embers). All three projects come from AMC Studios; NOS4A2 is a co-production with Tornante.
The projects are being developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model used for pilot scripts the network brass are high on. Under the approach, AMC foregoes the traditional pilot process and instead opens writers’ rooms to develop scripts for several episodes and a detailed look at a potential first season before deciding whether to move to a straight-to-series order. AMC series that have come out of that model are The Son and the upcoming Lodge 49.
The network, which has been increasingly using the approach instead of traditional pilot development, most recently put two dramas on that track last fall, the supernatural Furniss, which is not going forward, and Dietland, from Marti Noxon and Skydance Television, which is still in consideration.
“We look forward to diving deep into these three distinctive projects and opening writers’ rooms that allow our talented creative partners to take their visions to the next level,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “It’s gratifying to have Jami, Sam and Jonathan, who have been so important to AMC’s success through their previous work, bring new projects to the network. We also welcome and look forward to working with Claire and Charles as they explore their unique take on an exciting world.”
This marks AMC’s first major development announcement since the departure of the network’s president of original programming Joel Stillerman, who joined Hulu as Chief Content Officer.
Here are details on the three dramas that are opening writers rooms:
“NOS4A2” by Jami O’Brien
Jami O’Brien, executive producer
An AMC Studios and Tornante Co-Production
Based on the novel NOS4A2 by Joe Hill, executive producer
Description: Victoria McQueen has a secret gift for finding things: a misplaced bracelet, a missing photograph, answers to unanswerable questions. Charles Manx has a way with children. He likes to take them for rides, transporting them to an astonishing – and terrifying – playground of amusements he calls “Christmasland.” Vic, with her gift, is the only one able to track the superhuman Manx. But finding him is the easy part. Defeating Manx and rescuing his victims will take everything Vic’s got and nearly kill her in the process.
“Pandora” by Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley
Sam Vincent & Jonathan Brackley, executive producers
An AMC Studios Production
Executive Producer: Sister Pictures (Jane Featherstone, Dan Isaacs and Christopher Fry)
Description: Pandora is a global mystery-thriller that follows three converging storylines as ordinary individuals try to piece together dark secrets leaking out into the world after advanced malware dismantles encryption across the Internet.
“Silent History” by Claire Carré & Charles Spano
An AMC Studios Production
Producer: Owen Shiflett
Based on the app and novel The Silent History by Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby and Kevin Moffatt
Description: An adaptation of the award-winning app and novel created by Eli Horowitz, Matthew Derby and Kevin Moffett, The Silent History tells the story of a generation of unusual children — born without the ability to create or comprehend language, but perhaps with other surprising skills of their own. As the condition spreads to epidemic levels, theories form and society is faced with how to deal with this new evolution of human. Silent History plays on the fears of technology and the threat of “the other,” shaking up our assumptions about who we are and how we should live.
High concept. High concept. None of these are about people. Why would anyone care?
they should bring back Rubicon – that was a great show
Interesting…
If reviews and # of viewers on “the Son” is any indication, this AMC development model is not working. They have The Walking Dead and Sony’s Better Call Saul (I credit Jamie and Zack for that success) and the rest are a bunch of shows in ratings & creative freefall. At least FX has consistent quality regardless of the numbers. No idea where AMC is taking their brand, and in my opinion neither do they.
I LOVED the Philipp Meyer novel so that show’s a big disappointment for this fan of the book.
All AMC channels are a wash. IFC’s cheapo Ash Vs. Evil Dead ripoff is horrific.
Charlie Collier is killing this great channel. Under Joel and Susie, they have become a creative graveyard for the community. The fact that none of these has an outside studio associated with it sends a message for people to stay away with their great creative. This opening of a room idea; and it’s spend on marketing efforts to help the channel make a decision, was laughable when Joel first convinced Charlie of it, and now it continues.
I stumbled across THE SILENT HISTORY at a used bookstore a few years ago and was blown away by the originality and how good it was, and have heard it screaming for a quality television adaptation ever since then. So, I’m very happy to see this news!
I think the second one (Pandora) sounds really cool. That said, if you’re actually a talented screenwriter, you should be able to write your scripts all on your own. Just like people used to up until recently. I mean, staff writers do the job they do because they aren’t capable of writing a script that is actually has real financial value to anyone. Hence, why in the world would you think having people like that help you would make your script/show any better? Furthermore, as most of the shows currently on air prove, unlike a single talented individual, a team of hacks simply remains bunch of hack… Therefore, stop throwing your money down the drain in this manner AMC & think!!!