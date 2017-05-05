EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has acquired the spec screenplay This is Jane written by Dan Loflin, in what we heard was a six-figure deal for John Lesher’s Le Grisbi Productions to produce. The project, which provides strong roles across the board in a story about defying the law for the safety of women, will be looking for a director now.

Based on Laura Kaplan’s non-fiction book The Story of Jane: The Legendary Underground Feminist Abortion Service, the story follows a Chicago woman who founded and maintained the underground abortion service “Jane,” a group of women who taught themselves how to perform abortions in the years before Roe V. Wade. For four years, from 1968 to 1973, they helped over 11,000 women by providing safe – albeit illegal – services to women denied by the medical establishment. They also provided health education and counseling.

Peter Heller developed the screenplay with Loflin and will produce. Loflin will also serve as executive producer. Sean Murphy brought the project in and will oversee for Grisbi.

“I’m excited that my book The Story of Jane will become a film,” said author Laura Kaplan. “Twenty years after the book’s publication, and more than 40 years after the events it recounts, Jane’s history is more important now than ever. It tells the true story of what women were willing to do to help other women.”

Lesher produced Best Picture winner Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and the story of Whitey Bulger with Black Mass. He is currently in production on White Boy Rick.

Loflin is represented by Heller of Heller Highwater and ESA, and Varun Monga negotiated the deal for ESA.