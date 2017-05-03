Bolstering its content offering and talent base in the UK and U.S., All3Media has acquired production companies Raw and betty from its parent Discovery Communications. The London-based entities were both launched in 2001 and bought by Discovery in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Production and distribution group All3Media was itself acquired by Discovery and Liberty Global in 2014.

Raw produces a diverse slate of scripted series, reality formats, films and feature documentaries including Gold Rush, one of Discovery Channel’s most-watched shows ever. It also has been behind CNN’s Race For The White House; BBC One’s The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs; BBC Two’s Conviction, Murder At The Station; and BAFTA-winning film The Imposter. Most recently, Raw produced the scripted series Harley And The Davidsons for Discovery Channel. Its next major feature, American Animals, is currently shooting and slated for release in 2018.

Factual producer betty’s credits include The Undateables; Tricks Of The Restaurant Trade; Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and The Autistic Gardener for Channel 4, as well as ITV’s Bear Grylls: Mission Survive; and Everest Rescue for Discovery.

Raw was founded by Dimitri Doganis while betty is run by joint Managing Directors Neil Smith and Matthew Littleford. Both companies programs will be distributed by All3Media International.