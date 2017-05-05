Chris Pine and Michelle Williams are in negotiations to star in All The Old Knives, a spy thriller that would be directed by The Theory Of Everything helmer James Marsh, who is also in talks for the job. The pic is based on The Tourist author Olen Steinhauer’s 2015 novel; he also adapted the screenplay. The story revolves around a pair of CIA spies who were once romantically involved who reconnect in Carmel-by-the-Sea six years after a failed mission and both have moved on — or so it seems. Mark Gordon Co and eOne are financing.

Variety broke the story first earlier today.